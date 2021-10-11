IHSAA releases sectional pairings for football state tournament

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) -With sectionals set to start in just over two weeks, the IHSAA held it’s 49th annual football state tournament show on Sunday night to determine first round pairings.

Classes 6A will begin sectional play on Friday, Oct. 29. Classes 1A through 5A will begin the postseason on Friday, Oct. 22.

Class 6A

Sectional 3 (3 teams)

Semifinal

G1: Homestead at Carroll (Fort Wayne).

Championship G2: Warsaw Community at G1 winner.

Class 5A

Sectional 11 (4 teams)

Semifinals

G1: Fort Wayne Northrop at Fort Wayne Snider.

G2: Fort Wayne North Side at Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger.

Championship G3: G1 winner vs. G2 winner.

Class 4A

Sectional 19 (8 teams)

G1: DeKalb at Wawasee.

G2: Leo at East Noble.

G3: Northridge at NorthWood.

G4: Angola at Columbia City.

Semifinals: G5: G1 winner vs. G2 winner.

Semifinals: G6: G3 winner vs. G4 winner.

Championship: G5 winner vs. G6 winner.

Sectional 20 (8 teams)

G1: Marion at Fort Wayne Wayne.

G2: Fort Wayne South Side at Delta.

G3: Jay County at Mississinewa.

G4: New Haven at Huntington North.

Semifinals G5: G1 winner vs. G2 winner.

Semifinals G6: G3 winner vs. G4 winner.

Championship: G5 winner vs. G6 winner.

Class 3A

Sectional 26 (8 teams)

G1: Lakeland at Glenn.

G2: West Noble at Jimtown.

G3: Mishawaka Marian at South Bend Washington.

G4: Tippecanoe Valley at Garrett.

Semifinals G5: G1 winner vs. G2 winner.

Semifinals G6: G3 winner vs. G4 winner.

Championship: G5 winner vs. G6 winner.

Sectional 27 (8 teams)

G1: Norwell at Maconaquah.

G2: Northwestern at Fort Wayne Concordia Lutheran.

G3: Oak Hill at Bellmont.

G4: Heritage at Peru.

Semifinals G5: G1 winner vs. G2 winner.

Semifinals G6: G3 winner vs. G4 winner.

Championship: G5 winner vs. G6 winner.

Class 2A

Sectional 35 (8 teams)

G1: Bluffton at Eastside.

G2: Whitko at Central Noble.

G3: Fairfield at Fort Wayne Bishop Luers.

G4: Prairie Heights at Woodlan.

Semifinals G5: G1 winner vs. G2 winner.

Semifinals G6: G3 winner vs. G4 winner.

Championship: G5 winner vs. G6 winner.

Class A

Sectional 43 (8 teams)

G1: Monroe Central at Wes-Del.

G2: South Adams at Madison-Grant.

G3: Southern Wells at Taylor.

G4: Union City at Tri-Central.

Semifinals G5: G1 winner vs. G2 winner.

Semifinals G6: G3 winner vs. G4 winner.

Championship: G5 winner vs. G6 winner.

Sectional 44 (7 teams)

G1: Northfield at Fremont.

G2: North Miami at Southwood.

G3: Adams Central at Churubusco.

Semifinals G4: Triton at G1 winner.

Semifinals G5: G2 winner vs. G3 winner.

Championship: G6: G4 winner vs. G5 winner.

