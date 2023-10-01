INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – With one week left in the girls volleyball regular season, it’s time to start thinking about postseason play across the Hoosier state.
On Sunday, the IHSAA released the sectional brackets for the upcoming state tournaments. Sectional play starts Tuesday, Oct. 10, with championship matches scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 14. The IHSAA State Finals will be held Saturday, Nov. 4 at Worthen Arena on the campus of Ball State.
Last year, Blackhawk Christian represented northeast Indiana as the lone state champion from the 260 by taking home a Class A title. Bellmont also advanced to the state finals before finishing as runner-up in Class 3A.
Scroll below for all the sectional brackets across northeast Indiana.
Class 4A
Sectional 5 – Hosted by DeKalb
Sectional 6 – Hosted by Homestead
Class 3A
Sectional 20 – Hosted by Wawasee
Sectional 21 – Hosted by Angola
Sectional 23 – Hosted by Norwell
Sectional 24 – Hosted by New Castle
Class 2A
Sectional 35 – Hosted by Central Noble
Sectional 36 – Hosted by Pioneer
Sectional 37 – Hosted by Bluffton
Class A
Sectional 51 – Hosted by Lakewood Park
Sectional 53 – Hosted by Southwood