INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – With one week left in the girls volleyball regular season, it’s time to start thinking about postseason play across the Hoosier state.

On Sunday, the IHSAA released the sectional brackets for the upcoming state tournaments. Sectional play starts Tuesday, Oct. 10, with championship matches scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 14. The IHSAA State Finals will be held Saturday, Nov. 4 at Worthen Arena on the campus of Ball State.

Last year, Blackhawk Christian represented northeast Indiana as the lone state champion from the 260 by taking home a Class A title. Bellmont also advanced to the state finals before finishing as runner-up in Class 3A.

Scroll below for all the sectional brackets across northeast Indiana.

Class 4A

Sectional 5 – Hosted by DeKalb

Sectional 6 – Hosted by Homestead

Class 3A

Sectional 20 – Hosted by Wawasee

Sectional 21 – Hosted by Angola

Sectional 23 – Hosted by Norwell

Sectional 24 – Hosted by New Castle

Class 2A

Sectional 35 – Hosted by Central Noble

Sectional 36 – Hosted by Pioneer

Sectional 37 – Hosted by Bluffton

Class A

Sectional 51 – Hosted by Lakewood Park

Sectional 53 – Hosted by Southwood