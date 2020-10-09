IHSAA releases football sectional pairings

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – As teams across Northeast Indiana wrap up its regular season, the IHSAA hosted it’s annual sectional pairing show to determine sectional first-round games.

Classes 6A will begin sectional play on Friday, Oct. 30. Classes 1A through 5A will begin the postseason on Friday, Oct. 23.

Below are the pairings across the area:

CLASS 6A Sectional 3

Carroll at Warsaw

Snider at Homestead

CLASS 5A Sectional 11

Northrop at North Sode

Anderson at Bishop Dwenger

CLASS 4A Sectional 19

Columbia City at East Noble

Angola at DeKalb

Leo at Northridge

Wawasee at NorthWood

Sectional 20

Marion at Mississinewa

New Haven at South Side

Huntington North at Wayne

Jay County at Delta

CLASS 3A Sectional 26

Lakeland at Mishawaka Marian

South Bend Washington at Tippecanoe Valley

Jimtown at Garrett

Glenn at West Noble

Sectional 27

Concordia Lutheran at Peru

Oak Hill at Bellmont

Northwestern at Maconaquah

Heritage at Norwell

CLASS 2A Sectional 35

Woodlan at Prairie Heights

Eastside at Bluffton

Whitko at Bishop Luers

Central Noble at Fairfield

Class 1A Sectional 43

Tri-Central at Wes-Del

Madison Grant first round Bye (visits Tri-Central/Wes-Del winner)

Union City at South Adams

Monroe Central at Taylor

Sectional 44

Adams Central at Fremont

Churubusco at Triton

North Miami at Caston

Northfield at Southwood

All of the pairings from across the state can be found by clicking here.