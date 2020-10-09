IHSAA releases football sectional pairings

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – As teams across Northeast Indiana wrap up its regular season, the IHSAA hosted it’s annual sectional pairing show to determine sectional first-round games.
Classes 6A will begin sectional play on Friday, Oct. 30. Classes 1A through 5A will begin the postseason on Friday, Oct. 23.
Below are the pairings across the area:
CLASS 6A Sectional 3
Carroll at Warsaw
Snider at Homestead
CLASS 5A Sectional 11
Northrop at North Sode
Anderson at Bishop Dwenger
CLASS 4A Sectional 19
Columbia City at East Noble
Angola at DeKalb
Leo at Northridge
Wawasee at NorthWood
Sectional 20
Marion at Mississinewa
New Haven at South Side
Huntington North at Wayne
Jay County at Delta
CLASS 3A Sectional 26
Lakeland at Mishawaka Marian
South Bend Washington at Tippecanoe Valley
Jimtown at Garrett
Glenn at West Noble
Sectional 27
Concordia Lutheran at Peru
Oak Hill at Bellmont
Northwestern at Maconaquah
Heritage at Norwell
CLASS 2A Sectional 35
Woodlan at Prairie Heights
Eastside at Bluffton
Whitko at Bishop Luers
Central Noble at Fairfield
Class 1A Sectional 43
Tri-Central at Wes-Del
Madison Grant first round Bye (visits Tri-Central/Wes-Del winner)
Union City at South Adams
Monroe Central at Taylor
Sectional 44
Adams Central at Fremont
Churubusco at Triton
North Miami at Caston
Northfield at Southwood
All of the pairings from across the state can be found by clicking here.