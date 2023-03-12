INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – We’re down to the final four for boys basketball teams in northeast Indiana. Wayne, Bishop Dwenger, Blackhawk Christian and Southwood each punched their tickets to the semi-state round after earning regional titles on Saturday.

On Sunday, the IHSAA laid out the rest of the roadmap for the State Finals in Indianapolis.

Under the new IHSAA tournament format, remaining teams must win twice on Saturday to advance to the State Finals.

In Class 4A, Wayne has the tall task of facing nationally touted prospect Flory Bidunga and Kokomo. The Generals have the first semifinal matchup at Michigan City, which tips off at 11 a.m. Should Wayne win, the Generals would face the winner of Penn and Hammond Central at 9 p.m.

In Class 3A, Bishop Dwenger faces No. 1 NorthWood in the second semifinal matchup at noon at Elkhart. If Bishop Dwenger wins, the Saints would face the winner of Delta and Glenn at 8 p.m.

In Class 2A, No. 3 Blackhawk Christian drew No. 7 Gary 21st Century in the first semifinal matchup at Logansport. Should the Braves win, Blackhawk Christian would face the winner of Wapahani and Lewis Cass at 8 p.m.

Finally in Class A, Southwood faces Fountain Central in the first semifinal matchup at Lafayette Jeff. The winner of the first semifinal faces the winner of Marquette Catholic and Kouts at 7:30 p.m.