IHSAA pushes back boys state title games to accommodate NCAA tourney

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – The Indiana high school boys basketball tournament will wrap up a week later than originally scheduled, as the IHSAA announced the state championship games will now be played on Saturday, April 3 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

According to the IHSAA, the move helps accommodate Indianapolis hosting the NCAA Tournament in terms of facilities, scheduling, and overall flexibility.

The previous rounds of the IHSAA boys state tournament remain as scheduled – with sectionals slated for March 2-6; regionals on March 13, and semi-state games on March 20. This means there will be a two-week gap between semi-state and the state finals this season.