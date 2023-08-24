FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Sectional football is miles down the road, but a recent move by the IHSAA will shakeup the postseason brackets for several northeast Indiana teams in Class 5A and 4A.

In an executive committee meeting, the IHSAA moved Bishop Dwenger back to their enrollment class of 4A. The Saints are moving down due to a failure to accumulate enough tournament success factor points that would keep them in 5A.

As a result, Bishop Dwenger has been moved to Class 4A Sectional 19. The corresponding move leaves Dwenger’s previous sectional with three schools – Snider, North Side and Anderson – while moving Columbia City to Class 4A sectional 20.

The updated sectional groupings are listed below: