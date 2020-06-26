IHSAA making changes to football state title game format

INDIANAPOLIS – The IHSAA is making changes to the format of state title games, specifically regarding football.

In previous years the 1A-3A-5A and 2A-4A-6A games were grouped together and played on either Friday or Saturday after Thanksgiving, alternating every other year.

The decision was approved unanimously by a vote of 18-0 at the IHSAA Executive Committee meeting on Thursday night:

Interesting change to football state finals this year: Instead of Class A/3A/5A on one day and 2A/4A/6A on another, schools from a similar geographical area may

be grouped into consecutive games or at least on the same day if the matchups allow. Times announced after semistate. — Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) June 26, 2020

Now, the IHSAA says the games will not be grouped by odds or even numbers regarding the classifications.

Instead, the IHSAA will release the state title game assignments following the semistate games, with the idea of grouping teams and match-ups geographically.

For instance, a 2A team from the Fort Wayne area could now be scheduled to play for the state title on the same day a 5A team from Fort Wayne area would play, perhaps making it easier for fans in terms of travel while boosting attendance.

East Noble and Eastbrook both made a state title game last year in football, with the Knights falling in 4A title game and the Panthers dropping the 2A contest.

According to Indy Star high school sports reporter Kyle Nedddenriep there will be changes to the format of the soccer state title games as well.