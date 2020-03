MUNCIE, Ind.- In front of an empty crowd at Worthern Arena on Saturday, gymnasts from 26 schools competed in the state finals.

Out of the 26 schools represented, seven of the schools coming from the Fort Wayne Arena. Out of the top nine schools, Dwenger finishes in 3rd, Homestead takes 6th place and Carroll finishes 8th.

Homestead freshman Gianna Zirille finished in the top 10 in every event. Her best event coming from the floor where she placed 2nd.