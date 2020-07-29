IHSAA: Fall sports ‘on track’ to play as planned

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — High school sports in Indiana are “on track” to compete this fall, despite the ongoing coronavirus threat.

The IHSAA released a statement on Wednesday saying “High school fall sports are on track to proceed as planned!”

For football fans, that means the first official team practices can be held this coming Monday, with games still set to begin August 21. For girls golf, practice can begin on Friday with competitions set to begin on Monday.

High school fall sports are on track to proceed as planned! Girls golf practice begins this Friday (July 31) with other sports starting on Monday (Aug. 3)! Have fun and good luck to all participants! #IHSAA #INitTogether

⛳️🎾🎽⚽️🏐🏈 — IHSAA (@IHSAA1) July 29, 2020

The IHSAA announced on its website Wednesday that a COVID-19 Health and Safety ReEntry Guidance had been provided to Indiana schools by the Governor’s Office and the Indiana Department of Education.

Wednesday’s announcements came the same day as Gov. Eric Holcomb announced the state would remain in Stage 4.5 of its reopening plan until Aug. 27. Coronavirus cases in the state continue to climb by the hundreds, with more than 2,700 deaths.

Of the state’s more than 64,000 COVID-19 cases, 9 percent are of children ages 0-19.