IHSAA Boys Basketball Sectional Draw

1A

Fremont Sectional

G1: Bethany Christian vs. Fremont. Tues

G2: Elkhart Christian vs. Hamilton. Fri

G3: Lakewood Park Christian vs. Winner of G1. Fri

Championship: Winner of G2 vs. Winner of G3. Sat

2A

Westview Sectional

G1: Prairie Heights vs. Westview. Tues

G2: Bremen vs. Fairfield. Wed

G3: Central Noble vs. Eastside. Wed

G4: Churubusco vs. Winner of G1. Fri

G5: Winner of G2 vs. Winner of G3. Fri

Championship: Winner of G4 vs. Winner of G5. Sat

Manchester Sectional

G1: Wabash vs. Bluffton. Tues

G2: Manchester vs. Fort Wayne Canterbury. Tues

G3: Adams Central vs. South Adams. Wed

G4: Whitko vs. Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian. Wed

G5: Winner of G1 vs. Winner of G2. Fri

G6: Winner of G3 vs. Winner of G4. Fri

Championship: Winner of G5 vs. Winner of G6. Sat

3A

Garrett Sectional

G1: Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger vs. Fort Wayne Concordia. Tues

G2: Garrett vs. Woodlan. Wed

G3: Leo vs. Fort Wayne Bishop Luers. Wed

G4: Angola vs. Winner of G1. Fri

G5: Winner of G2 vs. Winner of G3. Fri

Championship: Winner of G4 vs. Winner of G5. Sat

Norwell Sectional

G1: Bellmont vs. Eastern (Greentown). Tues

G2: Oak Hill vs. Mississinewa. Tues

G3: Norwell vs. Winner of G1. Fri

G4: Heritage vs. Winner of G2. Fri

Championship: Winner of G3 vs. Winner of G4. Sat

4A

Carroll (Fort Wayne) Sectional

G1: Fort Wayne Northrop vs. Fort Wayne North Side. Tues

G2: East Noble vs. DeKalb. Tues

G3: Carroll (Fort Wayne) vs. Winner of G1. Fri

G4: Fort Wayne Snider vs. Winner of G2. Fri

Championship: Winner of G3 vs. Winner of G4. Sat

Huntington North Sectional

G1: Columbia City vs. Huntington North. Tues

G2: Homestead vs. Fort Wayne Wayne. Tues

G3: New Haven vs. Winner of G1. Fri

G4: Fort Wayne South Side vs. Winner of G2. Fri

Championship: Winner of G3 vs. Winner of G4. Sat