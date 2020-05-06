IHSAA aims for July 1 return to activities

INDIANAPOLIS – In what appears to be a good sign that we will have high school sports in Indiana this fall, the IHSAA released a statement on Wednesday clarifying that schools can resume athletic activities starting July 1.
Those activities include camps, conditioning, and weight-lifting.
There will be no moratorium week this summer. The IHSAA usually mandates a week-long non-contact period for the week of July 4.
The recent announcement by the IHSAA is in line with the governor’s plans to re-open the state after June 30.