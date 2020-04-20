IFCA cancels 54th annual North-South All-Star Game

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Football Coaches Association has announced the cancellation of the 54th annual Indiana North-South All-Star Football Game due to the current health crisis in the country.

The game was scheduled for July 10 in Indianapolis.

“It is with great disappointment the IFCA has had to announce the cancellation of this year’s game,” IFCA President John Barron of Plymouth H.S. says.

“Being selected to play, manage and coach in this game is a huge honor. We understand this is very disappointing to all of those participating in the game, as well as those associated with the game. All of the players and managers will be receiving a plaque recognizing their selection to the team later this summer. Coaches will also receive a commemorative football. The IFCA is always proud to have so many outstanding programs from around the state represented in our annual All-Star Football Classic, and we expect to be back as normal next summer.”