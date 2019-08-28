HZone15 2 Minute Drill – Week 1 – DeKalb’s Pete Kempf

WATERLOO, Ind. (WANE) – The 2019 high school football season is off an running & for the second year in a row we’ll give you the best sights and sounds Wednesday at 6 p.m. in your Highlight Zone “2 Minute Drill!”

This week we go behind the scenes with DeKalb coach Pete Kempf, whose team went on to defeat Angola 41-39 on Friday night.

New Huntington North head coach Bob Prescott will be mic’d up for his pregame speech in week two. Check it out next Wednesday on the Highlight Zone “2 Minute Drill.”