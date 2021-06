INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Addison Wiley came out and dominated at the track and field state finals. The Junior from Huntington North took home a state championship in the 1600 meter and 800 meter run at Ben Davis High School over the weekend.

In just her third year with the Vikings, Wiley has won three state championships.

Her first came as a freshman back in 2019 in the 1600 meter run.

The Junior won this year’s 1600 by more than a four-second difference and the 800 meter run by two seconds.