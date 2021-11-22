Huntington North’s Wiley signs to run at University of Colorado

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – One of the most accomplished prep distance runners northeast Indiana has seen in some time is heading to the University of Colorado as Huntington North senior Addison Wiley signed with the Buffaloes on Monday evening.

During her junior year with the Vikings, Wiley became the first female in Indiana history to take home both the 800 and 1600 meter state titles at the same state championship meet.

This past summer Wiley set the Indiana girls high school record with a time of 4:38.14. Her time ranked Wiley as nation’s number one performance among prep competitors and ninth all-time in US prep girls history.

This summer Wiley was named the Nike National Champion for the mile and the 2021 Indiana Gatorade Girls Track and Field Player of Year.