Huntington North’s Wiley named Girls Gatorade Indiana Track & Field Player of the Year

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – Huntington North junior Addy Wiley is the Girls 2021 Indiana Gatorade Track & Field Player of the year

Per Gatorade:

“Wiley became the first runner in state history to win the 800 and 1600 meter runs at the same state
championship meet, capturing the former in 2:08.62 and breaking the tape in the latter with a time of 4:45.27.

Wiley also set a state record this season in the mile, clocking a time of 4:38.14, which ranked as the nation’s No. 1 performance among 2021 prep competitors and No. 9 in U.S. girls prep history.

Wiley has maintained a 3.98 GPA in the classroom. She will begin her senior year of high school this fall.”

