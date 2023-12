HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – Ahead of her final season of high school softball, senior standout Ava Poulson signed with Spring Arbor University on Thursday.

Last spring, Poulson batted .369 with 28 RBI and three home runs. In the circle, Poulson went 13-3 as a starter with 126 strikeouts. Poulson also helped Huntington North softball win their first sectional since 2014.