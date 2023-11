HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – Huntington North volleyball standout Mya Plemons make her college choice official on Wednesday as the senior signed to play at Purdue Fort Wayne.

Plemons, an academic All-State selection, was a four-year letter winner for the Vikings and was named to the All-NE8 squad this fall.

Plemons led the Vikings with 112 total blocks and 65 aces this past season as the team went 20-13 overall. She also tallied 315 kills this season and 759 kills for her prep career.