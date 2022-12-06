HUNTIGNTON, Ind. (WANE) – Huntington North High School’s Cole Martz is heading to play college baseball at Kankakee Community College, as the senior signed with the Cavaliers on Tuesday afternoon.
Huntington North’s Martz picks Kankakee CC baseball
by: Glenn Marini
Posted:
Updated:
Trending Stories
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Daily News
BestReviews.com - Holiday Shopping Deals
Don't Miss
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>