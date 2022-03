HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – Huntington North High School’s Carson Kitchen won’t have to go too far to continue his tennis career as the senior signed with Huntington University on Wednesday afternoon.

Kitchen helped lead the Vikings to a 2021 sectional title and was picked First Team All-Conference in the Northeast 8.

Carson was also named to the All-District 2 team; Academic All-State Team; All-State Honorable

Mention Singles team; and a Senior All-Star.