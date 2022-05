FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Huntington North High School basketball standout Zach Hubartt signed his letter of intent on Monday afternoon as the senior will continue his career at the University of Saint Francis.

A six-foot guard, Hubartt led the Vikings in scoring last year at 17.4 points a game to go with 5.2 rebounds.

Hubartt was an All-NE8 First Team selection as Huntington North finished 14-10 overall this past season.