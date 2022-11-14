HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – Huntington North High School senior Emma Helvie is taking her skills to Saginaw Valley State University as the softball standout signed with the Cardinals on Monday afternoon.

Helvie is already a three-year varsity letter winner heading into her senior season this spring. She’s been selected to the All-NE8 First Team twice and has also been tabbed third team All-State.

An infielder, Helvie hit .486 last year as a junior with two home runs and 28 RBI. As a sophomore Helvie hit .512 with nine home runs and 38 RBI.

Huntington North went 15-9 overall last season.