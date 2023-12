HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – Baseball standout Jase Gunn will continue his career at IU South Bend as the Huntington North senior signed to play for the Titans on Wednesday afternoon.

Gunn is a three-year member of the baseball team at Huntington North. He’s a 6-foot-2, 200-pound first baseman/third baseman. Huntington North went 16-4 overall last spring and 7-0 in conference play to win the NE8 title.