FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Fort Wayne native and Wayne High School graduate Al Gooden is on the verge of making hoops history in the Hoosiers state - and of breaking a barrier in the process.

Following Wednesday's victory by Lawrence Central over Park Tudor, Gooden now has 499 career coaching victories in the state. One more, and he'll become the first Black coach in Indiana history to reach 500 wins.