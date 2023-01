HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – Huntington North High School senior Reece Douglass put pen to paper on Tuesday afternoon as the softball standout signed with the Titans of IU South Bend.

Last year as a junior Douglass helped the Vikings to an overall record of 15-9. She hit .400 with a team-high 3 home runs and 27 RBI. She also led the team with 4 triples.