HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – Huntington North High School’s Braeden Christiansen will compete on the college level, as the senior signed with the Indiana Tech track and field program on Friday afternoon.

Christiansen is a four-year member of the Huntington North track and field team. He’s a two-time First Team All-NE8 selection. Christiansen was a regional qualifier in the long jump and 4×100 relay during the spring of his junior season with the Vikings. He’s also helped the Huntington North tennis team win a sectional championship each of the last four years.