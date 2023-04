HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – Huntington North’s Tiler Carr is staying in northeast Indiana to continue his athletic career.

On Tuesday, Carr signed with Saint Francis to compete with the men’s track and field team. Carr qualified for the 2022 IHSAA regional in shot put as a member of Huntington North’s track and field team. He also competed in cross country and basketball during his high school career.