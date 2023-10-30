HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – Huntington North High School’s Blake Anson made his college choice official on Monday afternoon as the senior signed to swim at Manchester University.
Anson is a three-year letter winner for the Vikings swim team.
by: Glenn Marini
Posted:
Updated:
HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – Huntington North High School’s Blake Anson made his college choice official on Monday afternoon as the senior signed to swim at Manchester University.
Anson is a three-year letter winner for the Vikings swim team.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now