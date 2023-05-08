HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – Longtime Peru head coach Eric Thompson is joining Huntington North as the Vikings new head coach.

Huntington North made the hire official in a press release on Monday night.

Thompson has coached with Peru for 17 seasons, including the last seven in his second stint with the Tigers. Last season, Thompson led Peru to a Class 3A sectional championship in a stunner over Norwell.

In 23 years as a head coach, Thompson has earned an overall record of 274-224.

Thompson takes over for Craig Teagle, who stepped down after leading Huntington North boys basketball for the past eight seasons.