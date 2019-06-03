High School Sports

Huntington North's Wiley, Carroll's Hathaway claim state track titles

Posted: Jun 01, 2019 10:43 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 02:10 PM EDT

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WANE) - - It was a pair of bookends. 

Huntington North freshman Addison Wiley starts her career with a state championship in the 1600M while Carroll's Meagan Hathaway earns the crown in the 3200M. The event was held in Bloomington on the campus of IU. 

Full results here. 

 

 

