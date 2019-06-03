Huntington North's Wiley, Carroll's Hathaway claim state track titles
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WANE) - - It was a pair of bookends.
Huntington North freshman Addison Wiley starts her career with a state championship in the 1600M while Carroll's Meagan Hathaway earns the crown in the 3200M. The event was held in Bloomington on the campus of IU.
Full results here.
