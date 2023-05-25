FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Huntington North, Leo, and Eastside were among the local softball programs that brought home a sectional championship on Thursday night.
Huntington North edged Homestead 4-3 in eight innings for the 4A sectional crown at Columbia City.
3A no. 1 Leo edged Heritage 1-0 at Angola behind 14 strikeouts from pitcher Ellie Sauder.
Meanwhile, reigning state champ Eastside had no problems beating Westview, as the 2A no. 2 Blazers topped the Warriors 22-0 in five innings up in Butler.
4A at DeKalb
Carroll 6 DeKalb 0
4A at Columbia City
Homestead 3 Huntington North 4 (F-8)
3A at Angola
Leo 1 Heritage 0
3A at Bellmont
Peru 12 Norwell 4
2A at Eastside
Westview 0 Eastside 22
2A at Manchester
South Adams 14 Bishop Luers 6
1A at North Miami
Southwood 1 Caston 4