FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Huntington North, Leo, and Eastside were among the local softball programs that brought home a sectional championship on Thursday night.

Huntington North edged Homestead 4-3 in eight innings for the 4A sectional crown at Columbia City.

3A no. 1 Leo edged Heritage 1-0 at Angola behind 14 strikeouts from pitcher Ellie Sauder.

Meanwhile, reigning state champ Eastside had no problems beating Westview, as the 2A no. 2 Blazers topped the Warriors 22-0 in five innings up in Butler.

4A at DeKalb

Carroll 6 DeKalb 0

4A at Columbia City

Homestead 3 Huntington North 4 (F-8)

3A at Angola

Leo 1 Heritage 0

3A at Bellmont

Peru 12 Norwell 4

2A at Eastside

Westview 0 Eastside 22

2A at Manchester

South Adams 14 Bishop Luers 6

1A at North Miami

Southwood 1 Caston 4