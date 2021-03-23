Huntington North High School constructing new football stadium

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – A new football stadium is the centerpiece of a $7.5 million capital improvement project at Huntington North High School that will replace historic Kriegbaum Field as the home of the Vikings.

Construction is set to begin in May and is expected to be completed late in the fall.

According to the school, Kriegbaum was originally built in 1929 and “has become a failing facility in multiple areas, causing health and safety concerns for athletes and fans alike.”

Per a press release the new stadium “will offer structural safety and stability and will meet the requirements for Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliance, something Kriegbaum Field can no longer offer.”

Courtesy: HCCSC

The school has begun working toward a new multi-purpose athletic facility that will be home to Huntington North’s football, boys and girls soccer, and boys and girls track and field teams.

This new stadium will be constructed on the school’s campus near the east end of the fieldhouse. Two outdoor buildings will also be added for locker rooms, restrooms, and concessions. There will also be a new softball facility and a regulation-sized grass practice football field.

As for the financial aspect of the project, the school states:

“Funding for the stadium project comes from a bond received in 2018. The bond helped HCCSC construct the new Roanoke Elementary School building and has also assisted with funding for the Huntington County Community Learning Center’s expansion project as well as Huntington North’s heating, ventilation and air conditioning upgrades. There will not be any new taxes to help fund the stadium project.”