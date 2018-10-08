H.S. Football Sectional Brackets Announced

Copyright by WANE - All rights reserved

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Yes, we are talking about playoffs already.

High school football sectionals draws were revealed on Sunday night. Teams will complete the regular season on Friday and then entering postseason play.

Check out the full brackets here: http://www.ihsaa.org/Portals/0/ihsaa/documents/news%20media/2018-19/100718.FootballDraw.pdf

Via IHSAA

Post‐season anticipation began tonight as 319 teams received notice of their sectional opponents via live webstream at IHSAAtv.org and the IHSAA Champions Radio Network.

The 46th Annual IHSAA Football State Tournament presented by the Indianapolis Colts is set to begin Oct. 19 with first round games in all classes except 6A which has the week off. Sectional semifinal games will be played on Oct. 26, sectional championship games on Nov. 2, regionals on Nov. 9, semi‐states on Nov. 16 and the state championship games on Nov. 23‐24.

The 12 teams earning a berth in the state finals will play on Thanksgiving weekend in Lucas Oil Stadium, home of the NFL’s Indianapolis Colts, the state tournament’s presenting sponsor since 2009. The state championship games alternate each year as the Class 2A, 4A and 6A games w