FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Maya Hower wasn’t out to make hockey history, but the Snider High School senior has done just that, becoming the first girl to play a skill position on the varsity level in the annals of the Fort Wayne Amateur Hockey Association.

While a handful of female goalies have suited up the FWAHA, Hower is a forward/defenseman for the Fort Wayne Vipers, who won the regular season city championship this past season.

According to teammates and coach Tyler Mason, Hower – who stands about 5-foot-2 – isn’t afraid to mix it up and play a physical brand of hockey. Despite that, Hower has stayed relatively injury-free during her time on the ice, but has used Parkview Sports Medicine’s facilities in the off-season to increase her speed, strength, and athleticism to prepare for a grueling high school hockey season of playing against opponents generally much bigger than her.

Hower says she’s looking at playing hockey in college, but may opt not to so she can dedicate her time to the classroom. She aims to become a veterinarian and notes she’ll need to spend a lot of time studying and working with animals to make that dream a reality.