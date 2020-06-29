Houston signs to Goshen College 3 years after playing in high school

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – In 2017, KiMari Houston was a senior two-sport athlete at South Side high school, but for the past few years Houston stepped away from sports completely, until now.

Houston attended IUPUI for a year, before working for the past two. This past December, Goshen College’s softball coach reached out to Houston to see if she still had interest in playing at the college level.

After consideration and support from her family, Houston felt this was a good path to take. She will continue her road in college as a two-sport athlete. (softball and volleyball)

Houston plans on majoring in Exercise Science and minoring in Spanish.