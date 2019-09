FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – 3A no. 14 Carroll showed why they are ranked in the state’s biggest classification as the visiting Chargers bested Bishop Luers 6-0 at the Fort Wayne Sport Club on Wednesday night.

Carroll’s Kelsi Hoot netted a hat trick while Sarah Mullins, Maddy Welker, and Alex Shaw each tallied a goal.

Carroll improves to 8-3 overall with the win.