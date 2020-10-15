Hoosier hospitality helps a Minnesota football team in tough times

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – In the time of a need, even the smallest of gesture can go a long way. In the midst of Covid-19 and racial division, one high school in Minneapolis has begun to rebuild what was destroyed during protest with a little Hoosier help.

Trophy Center Plus in Huntington felt the need to help Minneapolis South High School after destruction from protests destroyed parts of their community.

The team at TCP created t-shirts with the message “humility” displayed prominently across the chest to help give the athletes a positive way to use their voice as they help rebuild their neighborhoods.

Joe Santa, owner of TCP has asked for nothing in return through this whole process, but he hopes that this can serve as a reminder to help a neighbor, even states away that are in need.

“Find that thing you can do and if you can do it, do it.” Santa said.

To learn more about the cause and see the t-shirt designs, click here.