FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Out of 10 teams in the tournament, the championship featuring two Fort Wayne teams. The Legends of Leo and Summit City Sluggers, both undefeated but only one would walk away champion.

The Summit City Sluggers walk away as champions winning, 7-2.

The win goes to Slugger’s pitcher Grant Simmons of Homestead. He finishes with 10 strikeouts in the game.