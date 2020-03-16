Hoosier Basketball delays boys Top 60 Senior Workout

INDIANAPOLIS – During the month of March, over the past 32 years, Hoosier Basketball Magazine has released its players list for the Top 60 Senior Workout (formerly known as the Top 40). For the 2019-20 basketball season this event was scheduled for Sunday, March 29th at Marian University in Indianapolis. Unfortunately, due to COVID-19 and the fact that the IHSAA has postponed its 2020 boys basketball state tournament, the 2020 Hoosier Basketball Magazine Boys Top 60 Senior Workout will NOT be held on that date this season.

At this time the Top 60 Workout is not officially cancelled for 2020, but the date of Sunday, March 29, 2020 is NOT possible for this event. Hoosier Basketball Magazine is hopeful that the Top 60 can be held later this spring if possible, however, the reality of the Top 60 taking place in 2020 is in serious jeopardy. Please view hoosierbasketballmagazine.com for updated information regarding the Boys Top 60 Senior Workout. Also, follow Hoosier Basketball Magazine on Twitter at HoosierBasketball@HBBMagazine for additional information. Over the next few weeks a final decision will be made about this event and released accordingly.

Over the past 32 years the senior workouts for both boys and girls have been open to the public and have a tri-fold purpose:

1.) To give the best players of the graduating class an opportunity to meet and compete.

2.) To afford those same seniors additional exposure from college coaches in attendance.

3.) Even though not a tryout, this event does give Indiana/Kentucky All-Star officials an opportunity to view top seniors who had already received votes via their official All-Star balloting system.

The 2019-2020 issue of Hoosier Basketball Magazine is still available on many newsstands statewide including Barnes & Noble, Kroger, Meijer, Wal-Mart, Walgreens, CVS and Martin’s Supermarket.