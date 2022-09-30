FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It’s SAC Rivalry Week and at Dave S. Walters Stadium that means the host Spartans taking on the Chargers as Carroll at Homestead is your Highlight Zone “Game of the Week” for week seven of the regular season.

Carroll comes in 6-0 and alone atop the SAC standings. With only games against Homestead (3-3), Concordia (2-4), and Wayne (2-4) remaining, the Spartans post the biggest hurdle to an undefeated regular season for the Chargers.

Last year Carroll bested Homestead 17-10, snapping a seven-game losing streak against the Spartans.

Tune into WANE-TV at 11 p.m. tonight for the Highlight Zone, Fort Wayne’s no. 1 sports show!