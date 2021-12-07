Homestead’s White, Canterbury’s Anabtawi named All-Americans

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The United Soccer Coaches announced their list of All-Americans for the 2021 fall soccer season, and two local prep standouts were honored – Homestead senior Amelia White and Canterbury junior Saed Anabtawi.

White, a Penn State signee, was recently tabbed as the Player of the Year for the state of Indiana per the Indiana Soccer Coaches Association. She helped lead Homestead to the 3A state title, Homestead’s first state crown as a program. In 20 games White tallied 25 goals and 15 assists for the Spartans.

Anabtawi, a goalkeeper, helped lead Canterbury to a 13-2-3 overall record and a 2A sectional title.