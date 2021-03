WABASH, Ind. (WANE) - "Every athlete dreams of that moment and for it to actually happen is unbelievable." That was how Southwood Senior Carson Rich described his last-second shot that beat the buzzer and sent Knights to the team's first semi-state since 2018.

The knights have a long way from an 0-3 start to the season, when many thought this group wouln't live up to the expectations.