FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A pair of soccer standouts at Homestead signed to play on the Division I level on Wednesday night as Gabby Torrez (Eastern Kentucky University) and Abby Adams (Northern Illinois University) signed their letters of intent.

Torrez, a defender, had 2 goals and 4 assists for a Homestead team that went 14-4-1 this past fall and made the 3A state final game the season before.

Adams, a midfielder/defender, played in 10 games with 2 assists during her senior campaign.