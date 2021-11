ADAMS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) - The Indiana Commission on Judicial Qualifications has filed disciplinary charges against former Adams Superior Court Judge Patrick R. Miller. The commission alleges four counts of misconduct related to 2020 judicial campaign activities during work hours.

The seven-member commission, which investigates alleged ethical misconduct, brought the charges against Miller. The 10-page "Notice of the Institution of Formal Proceedings and Statement of Charges" (Case No. 21S-JD-00513) is public record and has been filed with the Appellate Clerk’s Office.