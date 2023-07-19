FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Addy Tindall will be a junior at Homestead this coming school year, but even with two years of high school still left she’s already made her college choice.

Last month the outside hitter verbally committed to Purdue University.

Tindall had a breakout season for the Spartans last fall as a sophomore. She tallied a team-best 359 kills on the way to leading Homestead to an overall record of 27-7.

Over her first two years of high school Tindall has 513 career kills. She’ll be able to sign an official letter of intent in November of her senior year of high school.