FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Homestead’s Addy Tindall still has two years of high school left, but the volleyball standout now knows where she’ll play in college as the junior verbally committed to Purdue University on Wednesday.

A six-foot-two outside hitter, Tindall had a breakout season for the Spartans this fall as a sophomore. She tallied a team-best 359 kills on the way to leading Homestead to an overall record of 27-7.

Over her first two years of high school Tindall has 513 career kills. She’ll be able to sign an official letter of intent in November of her senior year of high school.