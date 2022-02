FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Homestead High School’s Caden Tarango is taking his talents to the University of Dayton, as the six-foot-five pitcher signed to play baseball for the Flyers on Thursday evening.

Tarango went 4-1 with a 4.05 ERA for the Spartans last spring as a junior. He struck out 41 batters in 27.2 innings while holding opposing batters to a batting average of .170.