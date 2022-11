FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Homestead senior basketball player Ali Stephens is officially heading to the Division I level after signing with the University of Nebraska Omaha on Thursday.

Stephens has played a key role in Homestead’s success on the court, helping the Spartans reach the regional round last season.

In her final season, Stephens hopes to lead Homestead to another strong year which includes a deep run in the IHSAA tournament.