INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – The high school girls basketball season is officially in the books, but Homestead’s Rod Parker will soon have a new squad to lead this summer.

The girls basketball coach was selected to lead the Indiana All-Star girls basketball team this summer. While the roster has yet to be announced, Parker will likely work one more time with McDonald’s All-American Ayanna Patterson.

“It’s exciting on my end; hopefully it’s exciting on Ayanna’s end to just have that last go-around,” Parker said. “Obviously it’s a competitive situation and environment. We obviously want to beat Kentucky and so on, but a completely different environment than what a high school season should be. So hopefully we’ll have a great time together.”

The process of selecting the all-star team begins next Sunday with the top 60 workout. The Indiana Basketball Coaches Association will then select the all-star roster with input from Parker.

The Indiana All-Stars will play against the Kentucky All-Stars twice in June. Kentucky hosts in Owensboro on June 10, with the rematch being played in Indianapolis on June 11.