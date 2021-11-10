Homestead’s Patterson to UConn, Dabagia to Iowa, Keinsley to Saginaw

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A trio of talented senior signed at Homestead High School on Wednesday evening, as Ayanna Patterson (basketball/University of Connecticut), Madison Dabagia (golf/University of Iowa), and Maggie Keinsley (basketball/Saginaw Valley State) inked letters of intent.

Patterson, ranked by ESPN as the no. 4 player in the country in the class of 2022, is a 6-foot-3 wing.

Dabagia finished fourth at the state final meet this past fall. Homestead was the state runner-up as a team the past two season. The Spartans won the state title when Dabagia was a sophomore.

Keinsley is a wing that can shoot and helped the Spartans go 20-6 overall last season, bringing home a sectional title while advancing to the regional championship game.